PM Modi's Vision: Caste Census and Self-Reliance in Defence
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized caste enumeration as a tool for inclusive development, steering clear of caste politics. During an NDA conclave, he highlighted self-reliance in defense, lauded Operation Sindoor, and stressed water conservation. Resolutions hailed military valor and endorsed caste census for aiding marginalized communities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of caste enumeration for inclusive development, dismissing caste-based politics. He addressed a conclave of NDA leaders, focusing on empowering marginalized groups and lauding the success of Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated India's self-reliance in defense.
The meeting featured presentations on exemplary governance practices, such as the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, encouraging a collaborative approach to achieving 'Viksit Bharat.' Modi advised caution among leaders to prevent controversy from insensitive remarks following Operation Sindoor.
Two resolutions were passed, one praising military bravery and Modi's leadership, and another advocating for a caste census in upcoming national data gathering. The conclave also highlighted various state initiatives, reflecting the government's commitment to broad-based progress.
