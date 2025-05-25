Left Menu

PM Modi's Vision: Caste Census and Self-Reliance in Defence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized caste enumeration as a tool for inclusive development, steering clear of caste politics. During an NDA conclave, he highlighted self-reliance in defense, lauded Operation Sindoor, and stressed water conservation. Resolutions hailed military valor and endorsed caste census for aiding marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:54 IST
PM Modi's Vision: Caste Census and Self-Reliance in Defence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of caste enumeration for inclusive development, dismissing caste-based politics. He addressed a conclave of NDA leaders, focusing on empowering marginalized groups and lauding the success of Operation Sindoor, which demonstrated India's self-reliance in defense.

The meeting featured presentations on exemplary governance practices, such as the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, encouraging a collaborative approach to achieving 'Viksit Bharat.' Modi advised caution among leaders to prevent controversy from insensitive remarks following Operation Sindoor.

Two resolutions were passed, one praising military bravery and Modi's leadership, and another advocating for a caste census in upcoming national data gathering. The conclave also highlighted various state initiatives, reflecting the government's commitment to broad-based progress.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025