From Fear to Justice: The Capture of a Notorious History-Sheeter
Notorious history-sheeter, Tejpal Singh, and accomplice, Parmeshwar Singh, were publicly paraded by police in Beawar, Rajasthan. They had allegedly beaten a driver hung upside down. This public display aimed to erase community fear. Their actions were recorded, leading to swift arrest and subsequent legal proceedings.
In a bold move, police in Beawar, Rajasthan, publicly paraded infamous history-sheeter Tejpal Singh and his accomplice, Parmeshwar Singh, on Sunday. The duo allegedly assaulted a dumper driver by hanging him upside down from an earthmover and beating him, a crime that sent shockwaves through the local community.
The public display of the accused was part of a police strategy to dispel the fear surrounding Singh's criminal activities. The history-sheeter and his associate were made to walk two kilometers to the crime scene for verification purposes, allowed under the watchful eye of the community and law enforcement.
The incident came to light through a viral video showing Tejpal attacking driver Yakub, whom he suspected of theft. Following the video's emergence, law enforcement swiftly identified and detained the suspects, leading to an FIR being registered based on Yakub's testimony.
