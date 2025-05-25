Tragedy in Thalner: Son Arrested for Mother's Death
A 25-year-old man was arrested in Maharashtra's Dhule district for allegedly killing his mother after she didn't wake to cook him a meal. The incident occurred in Wathode village when a stray dog spoiled his meal, leading to a fatal conflict between the intoxicated son and his mother.
In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Dhule district, a young man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother after a domestic dispute over a meal. The incident unfolded in Wathode village, where 25-year-old Awlesh reportedly killed his mother, Tipabai Pawara, following an argument on the night of May 24.
According to police sources, the conflict began when a stray dog disrupted a fish meal prepared by Tipabai. Awlesh, arriving home intoxicated, was enraged upon discovering the ruined meal. In a fit of anger, he allegedly struck his mother with a wooden stick after she failed to respond to his demands for a fresh meal.
The following morning, Awlesh found his mother lifeless, prompting family members to rush to their home. Police, alerted by the relatives, arrested Awlesh and charged him with murder. An investigation into the grim incident is currently underway.
