Left Menu

Strategic Brilliance: Gen Anil Chauhan's Tactical Overview of Operation Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan conducted a strategic review of the Indian Army's readiness in the northern and western sectors following Operation Sindoor. He emphasized vigilance and synergy to counter evolving threats and praised the Army's operational excellence. The review also highlighted efforts to aid targeted civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 20:50 IST
Strategic Brilliance: Gen Anil Chauhan's Tactical Overview of Operation Sindoor
General Anil Chauhan
  • Country:
  • India

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan recently evaluated the Indian Army's strategic readiness in the critical northern and western theatres after Operation Sindoor. During his visits, he commended the excellent coordination and swift execution of tasks under demanding conditions.

Gen Chauhan stressed the need for ongoing vigilance and collaboration across services to tackle emerging threats. He also urged the commands to assist the rehabilitation of civilians affected by adversarial actions.

The review included assessments of terrorism eradication efforts in Jammu and Kashmir and responses to western border threats. Gen Chauhan expressed his appreciation for the forces' valour and discipline, acknowledging their role in achieving national security goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025