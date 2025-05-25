Strategic Brilliance: Gen Anil Chauhan's Tactical Overview of Operation Sindoor
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan conducted a strategic review of the Indian Army's readiness in the northern and western sectors following Operation Sindoor. He emphasized vigilance and synergy to counter evolving threats and praised the Army's operational excellence. The review also highlighted efforts to aid targeted civilians.
- Country:
- India
Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan recently evaluated the Indian Army's strategic readiness in the critical northern and western theatres after Operation Sindoor. During his visits, he commended the excellent coordination and swift execution of tasks under demanding conditions.
Gen Chauhan stressed the need for ongoing vigilance and collaboration across services to tackle emerging threats. He also urged the commands to assist the rehabilitation of civilians affected by adversarial actions.
The review included assessments of terrorism eradication efforts in Jammu and Kashmir and responses to western border threats. Gen Chauhan expressed his appreciation for the forces' valour and discipline, acknowledging their role in achieving national security goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Maharashtra Strengthens Coastal Vigilance as Indo-Pak Conflict Intensifies
Karnataka Ministers Welcome Ceasefire, Emphasize Continued Vigilance Against Terrorism
Uttar Pradesh Boosts Vigilance Against Bird Flu in Zoos and Farms
Uttarakhand Nazir Nabbed in Bribery Scandal: Vigilance Triumph
Humanitarian Aid Reaches Gaza Amidst Military Operations