Strategic Brilliance: Gen Anil Chauhan's Tactical Overview of Operation Sindoor

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan recently evaluated the Indian Army's strategic readiness in the critical northern and western theatres after Operation Sindoor. During his visits, he commended the excellent coordination and swift execution of tasks under demanding conditions.

Gen Chauhan stressed the need for ongoing vigilance and collaboration across services to tackle emerging threats. He also urged the commands to assist the rehabilitation of civilians affected by adversarial actions.

The review included assessments of terrorism eradication efforts in Jammu and Kashmir and responses to western border threats. Gen Chauhan expressed his appreciation for the forces' valour and discipline, acknowledging their role in achieving national security goals.

