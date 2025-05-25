Left Menu

Murder of Councillor Sparks Outcry Over Law and Order in Punjab

Harjinder Singh, a Shiromani Akali Dal councillor, was shot dead in Amritsar by assailants allegedly linked to a gang. The incident drew severe criticism of Punjab's law enforcement from political figures such as SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar/Chandigarh | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:04 IST
Murder of Councillor Sparks Outcry Over Law and Order in Punjab
Harjinder Singh
  • Country:
  • India

An Akali Dal councillor, Harjinder Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Amritsar on Sunday, police reported. The attack transpired as Singh was intercepted by a group linked to a local gang, which fired multiple rounds, leading to his death at a nearby hospital.

The incident has sparked widespread scrutiny of Punjab's law enforcement. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal vehemently criticized the AAP government, alleging a breakdown of law and order, and highlighting previous threats faced by Singh that went unaddressed.

Punjab ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, promised swift justice while blaming preceding administrations for fostering an environment conducive to crime. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the murder, questioning the state's governance and security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025