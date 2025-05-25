Murder of Councillor Sparks Outcry Over Law and Order in Punjab

An Akali Dal councillor, Harjinder Singh, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Amritsar on Sunday, police reported. The attack transpired as Singh was intercepted by a group linked to a local gang, which fired multiple rounds, leading to his death at a nearby hospital.

The incident has sparked widespread scrutiny of Punjab's law enforcement. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal vehemently criticized the AAP government, alleging a breakdown of law and order, and highlighting previous threats faced by Singh that went unaddressed.

Punjab ministers, including Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, promised swift justice while blaming preceding administrations for fostering an environment conducive to crime. Meanwhile, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the murder, questioning the state's governance and security measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)