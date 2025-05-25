Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Lives Lost and Calls for Ceasefire Intensify

Recent Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 23 Palestinians, including a journalist and a senior rescue officer. Gaza health authorities report a devastating impact, with calls for ceasefire intensifying amidst escalating violence and a growing humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 23:05 IST
Recent military operations by Israel in Gaza have intensified, resulting in the deaths of at least 23 Palestinians, as confirmed by local health authorities. Among the deceased are a journalist, Hassan Majdi Abu Warda, and Ashraf Abu Nar, a senior emergency service official.

The conflict has reached alarming heights with the death toll surpassing 53,900 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials. The Hamas-run Gaza media office reports significant control by Israeli forces over the territory, exacerbating civilian casualties and displacement.

The International Committee of the Red Cross condemned the loss of civilian lives, urging a ceasefire. As tension escalates, the humanitarian crisis worsens, with aid organizations highlighting widespread malnutrition.

