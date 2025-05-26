Tragedy Strikes: Mother Killed, Daughter Injured in Brutal Attack

A 34-year-old woman, identified as Praveena, was hacked to death in the hill district, authorities confirmed Monday. Her teenage daughter sustained severe injuries, and the perpetrator remains unidentified.

The tragic incident unfolded at their residence, located within the jurisdiction of Tirunelli police station, on Sunday evening. Praveena lived with her two daughters after separating from her husband.

Law enforcement officials suspect a male acquaintance carried out the attack. Efforts are underway to locate Praveena's missing nine-year-old daughter. However, strong winds and downpour continue to impede the search operation.

