Tragedy Strikes: Mother Killed, Daughter Injured in Brutal Attack

A 34-year-old woman named Praveena was killed and her teenage daughter injured in a violent attack in a remote district. One of Praveena's daughters is missing. Police suspect the attack was by a male acquaintance. Search efforts are ongoing amid challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 26-05-2025 10:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 10:06 IST
A 34-year-old woman, identified as Praveena, was hacked to death in the hill district, authorities confirmed Monday. Her teenage daughter sustained severe injuries, and the perpetrator remains unidentified.

The tragic incident unfolded at their residence, located within the jurisdiction of Tirunelli police station, on Sunday evening. Praveena lived with her two daughters after separating from her husband.

Law enforcement officials suspect a male acquaintance carried out the attack. Efforts are underway to locate Praveena's missing nine-year-old daughter. However, strong winds and downpour continue to impede the search operation.

