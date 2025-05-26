Humanitarian Leader Resigns Amid Gaza Aid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Jake Wood, the executive director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which was tasked with distributing aid in Gaza under an Israeli plan, has resigned. Wood, a former U.S. Marine, cited the organization's inability to follow key humanitarian principles as his reason for stepping down.

The resignation comes as humanitarian aid has started reaching Gaza following international pressure on Israel. The region, under blockade since March, is experiencing severe shortages, with half a million people facing starvation. Controversially, Israel has accused Hamas of diverting aid, a claim Hamas denies.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, established in February, had faced UN criticism for its aid distribution strategy. The foundation's plan, involving private companies rather than traditional aid groups, has sparked concerns about forced relocations and violence escalation. Wood's efforts for information protection and plea for facilitating aid flow highlight the complexities of the situation.

