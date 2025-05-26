Kyiv Under Drone Siege: Third Consecutive Night of Attacks

For the third consecutive night, drones have targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with Russia intensifying its attacks, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration. This string of assaults highlights growing tensions in the region.

During the night, significant damage was inflicted upon Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, stretching along the Dnipro River. Windows were shattered in residential buildings, and debris scattered across a garage cooperative and a nearby recreation center, Tkachenko reported.

Remarkably, despite the widespread devastation, the overnight drone attacks resulted in no casualties. Authorities are continuing to assess the damages and remain vigilant as tensions persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)