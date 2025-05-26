Kyiv Under Drone Siege: Third Consecutive Night of Attacks
Russia has launched drone attacks on Kyiv for the third consecutive night, causing damage in the Dniprovskyi district. Although there were no casualties, the strikes blew out windows and scattered debris across a garage cooperative and a recreation center. The city's military chief, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the assaults.
