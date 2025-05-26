Left Menu

Kyiv Under Drone Siege: Third Consecutive Night of Attacks

Russia has launched drone attacks on Kyiv for the third consecutive night, causing damage in the Dniprovskyi district. Although there were no casualties, the strikes blew out windows and scattered debris across a garage cooperative and a recreation center. The city's military chief, Tymur Tkachenko, confirmed the assaults.

Updated: 26-05-2025 11:29 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:29 IST
For the third consecutive night, drones have targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, with Russia intensifying its attacks, according to Tymur Tkachenko, head of the city's military administration. This string of assaults highlights growing tensions in the region.

During the night, significant damage was inflicted upon Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district, stretching along the Dnipro River. Windows were shattered in residential buildings, and debris scattered across a garage cooperative and a nearby recreation center, Tkachenko reported.

Remarkably, despite the widespread devastation, the overnight drone attacks resulted in no casualties. Authorities are continuing to assess the damages and remain vigilant as tensions persist.

