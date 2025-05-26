Left Menu

Historic Drug Bust: Indonesia Seizes Record Two Tons of Methamphetamine

In a historic bust, Indonesian authorities seized two tons of methamphetamine off Sumatra island, marking the largest drug seizure in the nation's history. The drugs were linked to a syndicate in the Golden Triangle, a notorious drug-trafficking region. Six people, including four Indonesians and two Thai nationals, were apprehended.

Updated: 26-05-2025 14:25 IST
Indonesian authorities have made the largest drug seizure in the country's history, confiscating about two tons of methamphetamine off the coast of Sumatra. The seizure, announced on Monday, highlights Indonesia's ongoing struggle against drug trafficking.

According to Marthinus Hukom, chief of Indonesia's narcotics agency, the methamphetamine is linked to a syndicate operating in the Golden Triangle, a well-known region for illegal drug production. Authorities intercepted the shipment on the vessel "Sea Dragon Tarawa" after five months of surveillance.

Six individuals, including four Indonesians and two Thai nationals, were arrested in connection with the operation. The bust underscores the challenges law enforcement faces as organized crime groups exploit regional vulnerabilities. Indonesia continues to enforce strict anti-narcotics laws, with drug trafficking carrying the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

