Russian Forces Secure Key Settlements in Eastern Ukraine
Russian state news agency TASS reported that Russian forces have captured the settlements of Volodymyrivka and Bilovody in eastern Ukraine, citing their defense ministry. The claims have not been independently verified by Reuters.
According to reports from the TASS state news agency, Russian military forces have successfully taken control of two strategic settlements, Volodymyrivka and Bilovody, located in eastern Ukraine.
The announcement, attributed to Russia's defense ministry, marks a significant development in the ongoing conflict.
Efforts to confirm the authenticity of these claims have been made, yet Reuters has not been able to immediately verify this battlefield information.
