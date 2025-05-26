Mumbai Drowns in Corruption: Monsoon Madness Unveils Fraud

In a scathing critique, Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal lambasted the state government and the municipal corporation for the citywide chaos following heavy rains on Monday. Sapkal asserts that rampant corruption is to blame for the widespread waterlogging that paralyzed road and rail services across Mumbai.

Streets, residential areas, railway tracks, metro stations, and hospitals found themselves submerged as office commuters faced harrowing journeys. Sapkal pointed fingers at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's misallocation of funds intended for drain cleaning; contracts were awarded, yet the drains remain clogged, illustrating what he described as a fraudulent nexus among officials and contractors.

Notably, Mumbai's budget saw a 14.19% increase with substantial allocations for infrastructure, yet dismal results are evident, Sapkal noted. The monsoon's early onset further exacerbated the situation, delivering unprecedented rain within hours, thus uncovering systemic failures in addressing vital civic concerns.