SC Orders Reduction in IPS Deputation to Boost CAPF Morale

The Supreme Court directed a phased reduction of IPS deputation within Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to enhance opportunities for cadre officers. It called for a swift cadre review to address promotion delays that negatively affect morale. The decision follows grievances filed regarding the treatment of CAPFs as an Organised Group A Service (OGAS).

In a landmark ruling, the Supreme Court has mandated the gradual reduction of Indian Police Service (IPS) deputation in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) over a two-year period, aimed at providing more opportunities for cadre officers.

The court delivered this decision on May 23, emphasizing that the delay in promotions for cadre officers negatively impacts their morale. A review of the CAPFs, initially stayed in 2020, is to be conducted within six months, according to the Supreme Court's new directive.

The ruling addresses long-standing grievances filed by 18,000 officers who argued that IPS officers occupying senior positions hindered promotional prospects within the CAPFs, creating stagnation. The home ministry, while highlighting the essential role of IPS officers in national and state-level coordination, opposed the plea but acknowledged the grievances of the CAPF officers.

