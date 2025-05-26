Left Menu

Zelenskiy Heads to Berlin for Crucial Talks with German Leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit Berlin. His agenda includes discussions with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier about further technical talks with Russia, a new EU sanctions package against Russia, and additional military support for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:12 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to visit Berlin on Wednesday, as confirmed by multiple sources on Monday. The visit aims to address key diplomatic issues between Ukraine and Germany.

Though the spokesperson for the chancellery withheld comments on the specifics, Spiegel reported that Chancellor Friedrich Merz will receive Zelenskiy to discuss ongoing technical talks with Russia, as well as a new EU sanctions package targeting Russian interests.

Military aid for Ukraine is also on the agenda, alongside a meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Immediately after taking office, Merz, along with French, British, and Polish leaders, warned Russia of new punitive measures should it fail to enact a 30-day ceasefire.

