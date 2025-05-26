AAP's Peaceful Protest for Pakistani Shelling Victims: A Call for Justice

On Monday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers gathered for a peaceful protest in Jammu and Kashmir to demand compensation for those impacted by Pakistani shelling in the Pir Panjal region. The protest was spearheaded by Safeer Choudhary, a senior leader of the AAP and a noted socio-political activist from Poonch district.

The protest aimed to draw attention to the urgent need for proper compensation for the victims, the majority of whom hail from Poonch and Rajouri. Choudhary advocated for ₹20 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹5 lakh for those injured. He further pressed for immediate financial assistance for farmers and livestock dependents facing severe losses.

Choudhary stressed the obligation to support the victims and urged the central government to respond with compassion and speed. He pushed for the creation of shelter homes and underground bunkers along the Line of Control and demanded a special package from the government. Additionally, he highlighted the need for a Government Medical College in Poonch to prevent further loss of life due to inadequate medical resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)