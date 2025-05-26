Left Menu

Operation Sindoor's Impact: A Message to the World from India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the decisive message sent by Operation Sindoor to Pakistan and the world, affirming India's military strength. Speaking in Maharashtra, he highlighted retaliatory actions against terror threats and domestic Naxalite suppression, praising Prime Minister Modi's stance on national security and trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah underscored the significant impact of Operation Sindoor, revealing a strong message to not only Pakistan but the global community about the resolute strength of India's armed forces. Speaking at a 'Shankhnaad' rally in Nanded, Maharashtra, Shah affirmed the operation as a decisive response to cross-border terror threats.

Amit Shah labeled the Pahalgham attack by Pakistan-backed terrorists as cowardly and highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm commitment to tracking down perpetrators. The destruction of nine terror camps on May 7 and Pakistan's air defense on May 9 demonstrated India's defense capabilities.

Shah vehemently criticized opposition leaders, calling out the Shiv Sena (UBT) and praised Modi's policies, including terminating the Indus Water Treaty. He reiterated the government's harsh stance on terrorism and trade relations with Pakistan, emphasizing that the safety of Indian civilians and the honor of the nation remain paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

