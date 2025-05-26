Major Bureaucratic Shake-Up in Jharkhand: New Deputy Commissioners Appointed in 20 Districts
The Jharkhand government has announced a significant bureaucratic reshuffle, appointing new deputy commissioners (DCs) across 20 districts. Notable appointments include Ajay Nath Jha in Bokaro, Aditya Ranjan in Dhanbad, and Anjali Yadav in Godda. Furthermore, several district deputy development commissioners have been promoted to DC positions.
The Jharkhand government initiated a substantial bureaucratic overhaul on Monday, appointing new deputy commissioners across 20 districts. This move is part of a strategy to streamline leadership and enhance governance efficacy.
According to an official notification, multiple deputy development commissioners received promotions to become deputy commissioners. Among notable appointments, Tribal Welfare Commissioner Ajay Nath Jha now leads Bokaro, while Dinesh Kumar Yadav takes charge of Garhwa.
In other significant changes, Aditya Ranjan moves to Dhanbad as deputy commissioner, Anjali Yadav assumes the role in Godda, and Shashi Prakash Singh becomes the DC of Hazaribag. These strategic appointments underscore the government's commitment to improving administrative governance across the state.
