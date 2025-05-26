Chennai Duo's High-Stakes Scam: Fraudulent Position Appointments Unraveled

In a brazen act of deception, two Chennai individuals allegedly masterminded a scam using forged documents linked to high-profile politicians, defrauding Rs 25 lakh from unsuspecting victims. Their fraudulent scheme promised appointments in a fictitious anti-corruption organization, luring people with the promise of prestigious positions.

According to the charge sheet submitted by the CBI, the accused, Reningston Sales and Vincent Raju, preyed on their victims by falsely promising executive roles within the non-existent Anti Corruption and Anti Crime (ACAC) Wing. The duo allegedly created official-looking paraphernalia to lend credibility to their deceitful plot.

The investigation by the CBI has uncovered manipulated correspondence and fabricated email identities, revealing how the scam's intricate web was designed to mislead. The accused have since been granted anticipatory bail but are now facing a CBI court, as authorities continue to pursue justice for their victims.

