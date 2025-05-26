Left Menu

Chennai Duo's High-Stakes Scam: Fraudulent Position Appointments Unraveled

Two individuals in Chennai orchestrated a scam by forging letters and email IDs linked to prominent figures and defrauded Rs 25 lakh by promising victims appointments in a fake anti-corruption organization. The accused, using fabricated materials, collected fees under false pretenses and have been summoned by the CBI.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:25 IST
Chennai Duo's High-Stakes Scam: Fraudulent Position Appointments Unraveled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a brazen act of deception, two Chennai individuals allegedly masterminded a scam using forged documents linked to high-profile politicians, defrauding Rs 25 lakh from unsuspecting victims. Their fraudulent scheme promised appointments in a fictitious anti-corruption organization, luring people with the promise of prestigious positions.

According to the charge sheet submitted by the CBI, the accused, Reningston Sales and Vincent Raju, preyed on their victims by falsely promising executive roles within the non-existent Anti Corruption and Anti Crime (ACAC) Wing. The duo allegedly created official-looking paraphernalia to lend credibility to their deceitful plot.

The investigation by the CBI has uncovered manipulated correspondence and fabricated email identities, revealing how the scam's intricate web was designed to mislead. The accused have since been granted anticipatory bail but are now facing a CBI court, as authorities continue to pursue justice for their victims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

