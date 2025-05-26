Ceasefire Controversy: Conflicting Claims in Gaza Proposal
A U.S. proposal for a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza was claimed by a Palestinian official to have Hamas' approval, but both U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Israel denied the proposal's authenticity. As tensions escalate, Hamas offered conditions for a prisoner exchange, while Israel maintained its military stance.
On Monday, a Palestinian official announced that Hamas has agreed to a proposal for a Gaza ceasefire, purportedly from U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff. However, an Israeli official countered this claim, stating that the proposal was not from the U.S. and is unacceptable to the Israeli government.
Special envoy Witkoff also dismissed reports that Hamas had accepted his proposal. He described what he had seen as 'completely unacceptable,' while a Palestinian source claimed the plan involved the release of 10 hostages and a 70-day ceasefire, transmitted through mediators.
The proposed truce included an exchange of hostages for a temporary ceasefire and some Palestinian prisoner releases. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, however, insists that only a temporary ceasefire is possible, contingent upon hostage release, as Israel advances its campaign against Hamas.
