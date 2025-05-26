Tensions Mount as Hamas Ceasefire Proposal Stirs Controversy

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on Monday as conflicting reports emerged regarding a ceasefire proposal involving Hamas and Israel. A Palestinian official claimed that Hamas had accepted a U.S.-mediated plan put forth by special envoy Steve Witkoff. However, Israeli authorities quickly debunked the proposal, asserting it was not backed by Washington and deemed unacceptable.

The alleged proposal promised the release of ten Israeli hostages and a 70-day ceasefire in exchange for a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Inclusion of the release of numerous Palestinian prisoners added further complexity to the deal. Despite Hamas's reported acceptance, the Israeli government strongly refuted its legitimacy, with Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasizing the priority of eradicating Hamas entirely.

This diplomatic turmoil intensifies the already fraught situation in Gaza, where conflict resumed after a short-lived ceasefire in January. Israeli military operations have resulted in extensive casualties and humanitarian issues in the region, creating dire conditions that advocacy groups warn could lead to severe malnutrition among Palestinians.