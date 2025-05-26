Trump's Tariff Strategy: Manufacturing Over Fashion

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his tariff strategy, highlighting a focus on bolstering U.S. manufacturing of military and tech products rather than textiles and apparel. Speaking in New Jersey, Trump emphasized the priority on producing significant goods like tanks and computers, leaving apparel production largely to other countries.

This stance has drawn criticism from the American Apparel & Footwear Association, which argues that high tariffs increase costs for both manufacturers and consumers. With most clothing and footwear already imported, the association leaders assert that more tariffs could exacerbate these issues, impacting lower-income demographics most severely.

Trump, who rose to power partly through advocating for the American working class affected by declining manufacturing, continues to pursue this agenda. Despite easing planned tariffs on the EU to open dialogues, his administration remains committed to altering U.S. trade policies to revive domestic manufacturing strength.

