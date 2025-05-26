Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Strategy: Manufacturing Over Fashion

President Trump emphasized the focus of U.S. tariffs on fostering domestic manufacturing of military and technological products rather than textiles and apparel. Despite criticism, he maintains tariffs are crucial for boosting U.S. manufacturing. He recently revised a proposed EU tariff, reflecting his ongoing trade policy adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 23:23 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 23:23 IST
Trump's Tariff Strategy: Manufacturing Over Fashion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed his tariff strategy, highlighting a focus on bolstering U.S. manufacturing of military and tech products rather than textiles and apparel. Speaking in New Jersey, Trump emphasized the priority on producing significant goods like tanks and computers, leaving apparel production largely to other countries.

This stance has drawn criticism from the American Apparel & Footwear Association, which argues that high tariffs increase costs for both manufacturers and consumers. With most clothing and footwear already imported, the association leaders assert that more tariffs could exacerbate these issues, impacting lower-income demographics most severely.

Trump, who rose to power partly through advocating for the American working class affected by declining manufacturing, continues to pursue this agenda. Despite easing planned tariffs on the EU to open dialogues, his administration remains committed to altering U.S. trade policies to revive domestic manufacturing strength.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025