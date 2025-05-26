Demolition Orders Stir Controversy in Okhla Village
Authorities have issued demolition notices in Okhla village for a second time in a week. Directed by the Supreme Court to remove unauthorized structures, residents have until June 11 to vacate. Legal protocol mandates a 15-day notice before demolitions can begin.
Authorities have taken action for the second time in a week, posting demolition notices on structures in Okhla village. The move aligns with Supreme Court directives following the MC Mehta case.
Scheduled for June 11, the demolition targets unauthorized buildings in Khasra No. 279, as stated by the Delhi Development Authority's notice dated May 26.
Residents are legally entitled to a 15-day notice, allowing them time to vacate the premises before any demolition occurs. This follows a Supreme Court direction on May 7 mandating adherence to legal protocols.
