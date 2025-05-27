Left Menu

Kanpur Prepares for Prime Minister's Visit Amid High-Level Reviews

Uttar Pradesh officials are meticulously preparing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kanpur on May 30. Key leaders have reviewed routes and event arrangements at Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University. A cleanliness drive and traffic management plans are underway, alongside stringent security measures involving SPG and NSG coordination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 27-05-2025 00:07 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 00:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Kanpur, preparations are intensifying for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar spearheaded reviews at Chandrashekhar Azad Agricultural University, ensuring thorough route inspections and event readiness.

The officials held a critical review meeting at the HBTU auditorium, focusing on logistics and amenities for the visit amidst peak summer conditions. Ensuring drinking water, mobile toilets, and medical assistance were top priorities, alongside city cleanliness and efficient traffic management.

Security protocols are under tight scrutiny, with a special emphasis on coordination with the Special Protection Group and the National Security Guard. The emphasis is also on accessible parking arrangements to facilitate attendee convenience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

