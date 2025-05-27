Russian Forces Capture Villages to Create Buffer Zone in Ukraine's Sumy Region

Russian forces have seized control of four villages in the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to the regional governor. This latest move is part of an effort to establish a 'buffer zone' on Ukrainian soil, as tensions between the nations continue to rise.

Governor Oleh Hryhorov announced the captures on Facebook, listing the villages now under Russian control. He added that these areas had been previously evacuated, ensuring the residents' safety amid the escalating conflict.

The Russian Defence Ministry, in a separate statement, identified two different villages that it claims are now held by their forces. This development marks an intensification in the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian border tensions, with broader implications for regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)