Russian Forces Capture Villages to Create Buffer Zone in Ukraine's Sumy Region

Russian forces have captured four villages in Ukraine's Sumy region near the Russian border. This action is part of an attempt to establish a 'buffer zone' on Ukrainian territory. The governor of the region, Oleh Hryhorov, reported these developments, noting that residents had already been evacuated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 02:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian forces have seized control of four villages in the Sumy region of Ukraine, according to the regional governor. This latest move is part of an effort to establish a 'buffer zone' on Ukrainian soil, as tensions between the nations continue to rise.

Governor Oleh Hryhorov announced the captures on Facebook, listing the villages now under Russian control. He added that these areas had been previously evacuated, ensuring the residents' safety amid the escalating conflict.

The Russian Defence Ministry, in a separate statement, identified two different villages that it claims are now held by their forces. This development marks an intensification in the ongoing Ukrainian-Russian border tensions, with broader implications for regional security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

