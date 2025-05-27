Maryland Congressman Faces Barriers in Meeting Wrongly Deported Salvadoran

In a move reflecting ongoing international tensions, Maryland Congressman Glenn Ivey found himself denied entry to meet with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran wrongfully deported from the United States. Ivey's journey to the notorious CECOT prison highlights the complexities surrounding Abrego Garcia's controversial deportation.

Despite a formal request through the Salvadoran ambassador, prison officials barred Ivey and Abrego Garcia's lawyer from a meeting due to lacking a permit. This case underscores potential constitutional conflicts amidst U.S. immigration policies, with the Trump administration backing unverified claims against Abrego Garcia.

The White House continues to link Abrego Garcia with MS-13, despite denials from his legal team, who argue he fled El Salvador to escape gang violence. An April meeting between U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen and Abrego Garcia further fueled discussions on the Salvadoran president's portrayal of the detainee's conditions.