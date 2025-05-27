Odisha's Strategic Role in India's Defence Conversations

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi engaged in discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday, underscoring Odisha's critical role on the eastern frontier of India.

During a four-day visit to the capital, Majhi sought Singh's backing to bolster national security infrastructure and emphasized Odisha's strategic significance due to its 480-kilometer coastline.

Odisha hosts key defence establishments like the Integrated Test Range in Balasore and Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Bhadrak, pivotal for missile launches, which makes the state a crucial point for defence considerations.

