Bribery Scandal Rocks Kotwali Police Station: Officers Suspended

Two sub-inspectors from Kotwali Police Station were suspended after a viral video depicted them allegedly accepting bribes. The investigation is being conducted under Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agarwal. The incident, involving officers Dilshad Khan and Subhash Bauddh, pertains to a land case transaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhadohi(Up) | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:22 IST
  • India

A bribery scandal has erupted at Kotwali Police Station, leading to the suspension of two sub-inspectors. A video, now viral, shows them allegedly accepting bribes, sparking public outcry and immediate action from law enforcement authorities.

The Superintendent of Police, Abhimanyu Manglik, confirmed that an investigation is underway, spearheaded by Additional Superintendent Shubham Agarwal. This swift move reflects the department's commitment to integrity and transparency in the face of misconduct.

The incriminating footage, surfacing on social media, reveals sub-inspectors Dilshad Khan and Subhash Bauddh receiving money in connection with a land case. Both officers had been recently appointed to their roles at the Kotwali station, just over two weeks prior to the incident.

