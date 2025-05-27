Germany's Chancellor Anticipates Prolonged Ukraine Conflict
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz believes the war in Ukraine will endure due to Russia's hesitance to negotiate. This statement was made during a press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo. Merz emphasized that wars typically conclude through exhaustion, which is not yet evident in this conflict.
In a significant statement on Tuesday, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that the ongoing war in Ukraine is likely to persist. According to Merz, Russia's reluctance to engage in peace talks suggests a drawn-out conflict.
Speaking alongside Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Turku, Merz pointed out that wars generally conclude through economic or military exhaustion, which, in this case, remains distant for both parties involved.
Merz's comments underscore the need for preparedness for a prolonged engagement in Ukraine, highlighting the current lack of resolution on the horizon.
