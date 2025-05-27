Germany's Chancellor Anticipates Prolonged Ukraine Conflict

In a significant statement on Tuesday, Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz indicated that the ongoing war in Ukraine is likely to persist. According to Merz, Russia's reluctance to engage in peace talks suggests a drawn-out conflict.

Speaking alongside Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo in Turku, Merz pointed out that wars generally conclude through economic or military exhaustion, which, in this case, remains distant for both parties involved.

Merz's comments underscore the need for preparedness for a prolonged engagement in Ukraine, highlighting the current lack of resolution on the horizon.

