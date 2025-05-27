Left Menu

Cryptocurrency Scandal: Arrest of Georgia's Ex-Aide Unravels Political Tensions

Giorgi Bachiashvili, a former aide to Georgia's de facto leader Bidzina Ivanishvili, was arrested for embezzling over $800 million in cryptocurrency. Bachiashvili, sentenced in absentia, claims political motivation and denies wrongdoing. The case highlights Georgia's shifting political landscape amid international scrutiny and domestic opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:05 IST
Cryptocurrency Scandal: Arrest of Georgia's Ex-Aide Unravels Political Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, Georgian authorities have apprehended Giorgi Bachiashvili, an ex-aide accused of embezzling cryptocurrency worth over $800 million from Georgia's unofficial leader Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Bachiashvili, who fled earlier this year, was captured near the borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan following an anonymous tip-off. Once Ivanishvili's confidant, Bachiashvili has been sentenced in absentia to 11 years in prison, a judgment he dismisses as politically charged.

The case underscores Georgia's turbulent political atmosphere, with some calling it a move against dissenters. Bachiashvili's arrest is seen amid allegations of forced repatriation and potential torture risks, a claim vehemently denied by his legal team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025