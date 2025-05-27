Cryptocurrency Scandal: Arrest of Georgia's Ex-Aide Unravels Political Tensions

In a dramatic turn of events, Georgian authorities have apprehended Giorgi Bachiashvili, an ex-aide accused of embezzling cryptocurrency worth over $800 million from Georgia's unofficial leader Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Bachiashvili, who fled earlier this year, was captured near the borders with Armenia and Azerbaijan following an anonymous tip-off. Once Ivanishvili's confidant, Bachiashvili has been sentenced in absentia to 11 years in prison, a judgment he dismisses as politically charged.

The case underscores Georgia's turbulent political atmosphere, with some calling it a move against dissenters. Bachiashvili's arrest is seen amid allegations of forced repatriation and potential torture risks, a claim vehemently denied by his legal team.

