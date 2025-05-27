Dowry Violence: Woman Alleges Repeated Assault by Husband
A woman from Mazara village alleged she was beaten by her husband and in-laws over dowry, prompting a police investigation. Manpreet, who is married to Ranjeet Singh, claimed repeated assaults despite assurances before the panchayat. The incident has highlighted ongoing dowry violence issues.
A local woman from Mazara village has alleged that she was physically assaulted by her husband and his family over a dowry dispute, according to local police reports on Tuesday.
Manpreet, who has been married to Ranjeet Singh since February 2023, filed a complaint detailing the abuse she faced at the hands of her in-laws. She claimed that her husband, under the influence of alcohol, along with two female relatives, attacked her about ten days ago. The altercation was reported to her mother, leading to a family intervention.
Despite her husband Ranjeet's promise before the panchayat to cease the abuse, Manpreet stated that the violence continued. Fearing for her safety, she escaped to her maternal home, prompting a formal complaint and police investigation, as confirmed by Superintendent Amit Yadav.
