Left Menu

Dowry Violence: Woman Alleges Repeated Assault by Husband

A woman from Mazara village alleged she was beaten by her husband and in-laws over dowry, prompting a police investigation. Manpreet, who is married to Ranjeet Singh, claimed repeated assaults despite assurances before the panchayat. The incident has highlighted ongoing dowry violence issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:25 IST
Dowry Violence: Woman Alleges Repeated Assault by Husband
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local woman from Mazara village has alleged that she was physically assaulted by her husband and his family over a dowry dispute, according to local police reports on Tuesday.

Manpreet, who has been married to Ranjeet Singh since February 2023, filed a complaint detailing the abuse she faced at the hands of her in-laws. She claimed that her husband, under the influence of alcohol, along with two female relatives, attacked her about ten days ago. The altercation was reported to her mother, leading to a family intervention.

Despite her husband Ranjeet's promise before the panchayat to cease the abuse, Manpreet stated that the violence continued. Fearing for her safety, she escaped to her maternal home, prompting a formal complaint and police investigation, as confirmed by Superintendent Amit Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025