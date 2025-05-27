Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Incident Claims Two Lives in Panditpurva

Two villagers, Hashima Begum and her neighbor Salman, were electrocuted to death while trying to handle a cut cable in Panditpurva. Santram Kashyap suffered burn injuries. The incident stemmed from a live wire affecting the tin roof of Hashima's home. The police are investigating the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-05-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 14:14 IST
In a tragic incident at Panditpurva village, two individuals have died due to electrocution. Hashima Begum, aged 50, and her neighbor, Salman, 17, lost their lives after coming into contact with a live electrical wire.

The unfortunate accident resulted from a cut cable that energized the tin roof of Hashima's house. Upon receiving a shock, Hashima called for help, prompting her neighbors to rush to her assistance.

Sadly, both Hashima and Salman died on the scene, while another neighbor, Santram Kashyap, 20, sustained serious burn injuries. As police continue their investigation, the bodies have been sent for postmortem examinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

