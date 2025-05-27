VP Dhankhar Calls for National Unity, Duty, and Economic Patriotism at RS Internship Inaugural

In a deeply resonant and wide-ranging address at the inaugural session of the Rajya Sabha Internship Program – Phase 7, held at the Vice-President’s Enclave in New Delhi, Vice President of India and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, articulated a comprehensive national vision grounded in constitutional fidelity, citizen responsibility, and indigenous strength.

Speaking to the interns and media, Shri Dhankhar highlighted the critical role of national unity, fundamental duties, and economic nationalism in securing the future of India, emphasizing that while fundamental rights are essential, they must be exercised in tandem with fundamental duties for a balanced and thriving democracy.

National Security Through Strength and Readiness

Beginning his address with a reflection on India’s security needs, Shri Dhankhar underscored the importance of building indigenous strength—technological, military, and moral—for ensuring peace.

“War is best avoided from a position of strength. Peace is secured when you are ever ready for war,” he said, noting that national strength also emanates from people’s unity and civic consciousness.

He invoked the importance of self-reliance in defence and civilian sectors as a deterrent to external aggression and an enabler of internal harmony.

Rights and Duties: A Constitutional Balance

Reiterating the often-overlooked importance of Fundamental Duties, the Vice President warned against the imbalance created by a sole focus on rights.

“Let us not cherry-pick. We claim our rights 24/7, but ignore our duties. That is not the mark of a true citizen in the world’s largest democracy,” he cautioned.

Shri Dhankhar elaborated that the concept of Fundamental Duties, introduced by the 42nd and 86th Constitutional Amendments, encapsulates the spirit of collective responsibility. “Duties are about prioritizing national well-being, public order, and social harmony,” he added, encouraging young citizens to participate in creating a socially conscious and morally grounded society.

Economic Nationalism and Swadeshi

Drawing attention to everyday choices that impact national growth, the Vice President made a powerful case for economic nationalism through Swadeshi consumption.

“What we wear, eat, and use—all are decisions with national consequences,” he said.

He warned that indiscriminate imports lead to:

Drain of foreign exchange Job losses within India Blunting of local entrepreneurship

He urged citizens to be “vocal for local” and make conscious efforts to support Indian-made products, thereby fueling domestic economic momentum.

Operation Sindoor and the Spirit of Unity

Citing the recent Operation Sindoor, a mission that captured national attention and solidarity, Shri Dhankhar expressed pride in the newfound nationalistic fervour that transcended political lines.

“We are now nationalistic as never before,” he declared. “Political tribes must rise above partisanship on matters of national security and economic growth.”

He urged every public institution and political body to prioritize the national cause over narrow agendas, fostering a collective mission for peace, development, and accountability.

Parliament: The Apex of Democratic Will

Reaffirming the pivotal role of Parliament, Shri Dhankhar emphasized its dual role as:

The supreme law-making body

The institution that holds the executive accountable

“Parliament is not just a legislative body. It is the constitutional expression of the will of 1.4 billion people,” he said.

He called for Parliament to remain a sacred space for debate, dialogue, discussion, and discourse, and encouraged all future leaders to respect the spirit of deliberation.

Institutional Harmony and Constitutional Sanctity

In a reflective tone, the Vice President stressed that no institution should encroach upon the domain of another.

“Just as neighbors must respect each other’s boundaries, so too must institutions honor constitutional limits. Disruption of this sanctity is dangerous,” he warned.

He called on judiciary, legislature, and executive to work in harmony, with each adhering to its constitutional mandate, and emphasized the importance of transparency, accountability, and performance as pillars of governance.

Reverence for the Constitution

Ending on a reverential note, Shri Dhankhar encouraged the interns to study the Constitution not just as a legal document but as a civilizational narrative. He spoke about the 22 historical miniatures embedded in the original manuscript, symbolizing India’s glorious cultural heritage, from the Indus Valley Civilization to Bhagwan Ram’s return to Ayodhya and Krishna’s discourse at Kurukshetra.

“This document is not only legal—it is spiritual, philosophical, and cultural,” he concluded. “It reminds us of our duties, not just rights. And it is our responsibility to preserve it with integrity.”

A Call to the Next Generation

Addressing the youth participants of the Rajya Sabha Internship Program, the Vice President expressed confidence in their role as future stewards of Indian democracy.

“Learn to cooperate. Learn to listen. Learn to lead. And above all, learn to serve the nation with dignity and devotion,” he urged.

As India strides toward its centennial of independence, Shri Dhankhar’s remarks serve as a guiding framework for national resurgence—anchored in duty, unity, and self-reliance.