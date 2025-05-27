A Syrian man appeared in court in Duesseldorf on Tuesday, facing charges related to a deadly knife attack attributed to the Islamic State, which left three people dead. The case, involving 27-year-old Issa al H, has sparked intense discussions about crime among foreigners in Germany.

Issa al H stands accused of murder and attempted murder in a shocking incident during a festival in Solingen last year, where he allegedly attacked a crowd with a knife. In court, he admitted his guilt, acknowledging his "heavy guilt" and expressed apologies to the victims' families.

The tragic event influenced Germany's recent elections, leading to new government policies under conservative leadership, including shutting borders to undocumented migrants and increasing deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)