Mysterious Drones Spark Security Concerns at India-Nepal Border

Suspicious drone-like objects were sighted crossing into Indian airspace from Nepal at the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district, police confirmed Tuesday.

According to SSB personnel at the Kamala BOP area in Jaynagar, the illuminated objects were spotted Monday night. Alerted by the unusual sighting, the Indian Air Force and district police were notified immediately, as reported by Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar. An investigation into the incident has commenced.

The glowing objects, observed for approximately 30 minutes, eventually retreated back into Nepal. The district police, in collaboration with other agencies, have escalated security measures, including enhanced patrolling along the border, especially in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, which has already heightened state-wide security.

