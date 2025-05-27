Left Menu

Mysterious Drones Spark Security Concerns at India-Nepal Border

Drone-like illuminated objects were spotted over the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district, prompting an investigation. Witnessed by SSB personnel, the objects entered Indian airspace from Nepal. Authorities have increased vigilance and patrolling along the border, especially with PM Modi's visit impending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madhubani | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:00 IST
Mysterious Drones Spark Security Concerns at India-Nepal Border
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Suspicious drone-like objects were sighted crossing into Indian airspace from Nepal at the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Madhubani district, police confirmed Tuesday.

According to SSB personnel at the Kamala BOP area in Jaynagar, the illuminated objects were spotted Monday night. Alerted by the unusual sighting, the Indian Air Force and district police were notified immediately, as reported by Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar. An investigation into the incident has commenced.

The glowing objects, observed for approximately 30 minutes, eventually retreated back into Nepal. The district police, in collaboration with other agencies, have escalated security measures, including enhanced patrolling along the border, especially in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit, which has already heightened state-wide security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025