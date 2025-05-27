Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines to Hear Student's Free Speech Challenge Over Gender T-Shirt

The U.S. Supreme Court refused a student's appeal challenging a school's ban on a T-shirt stating 'There are only two genders.' The court upheld the ban, citing concerns for transgender students. Conservative Justices expressed dissatisfaction with the clarity of student free speech rights in schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 20:45 IST
Supreme Court Declines to Hear Student's Free Speech Challenge Over Gender T-Shirt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday chose not to hear an appeal from a student challenging a Massachusetts school's decision to ban him from wearing a T-shirt reading 'There are only two genders.'

The student's claim that this was a violation of free speech was previously rejected by a lower court.

The ban was upheld due to concerns about its impact on transgender students, a reflection of the ongoing culture wars over gender rights in the U.S.

