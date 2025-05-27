Punjab CM Challenges Centre's BBMB Appointments

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the central government of making 'arbitrary' appointments in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), alleging high-handedness. He emphasized that such decisions will not be tolerated.

Mann expressed disappointment over the appointment of a senior Haryana officer to BBMB (Irrigation), arguing state officers are sidelined. Interacting with the media at a student felicitation event, he called for reconstituting BBMB to reflect voting rights based on water share. Mann cited Punjab's 60 percent share in BBMB, contrasted with Haryana and Rajasthan's combined 40 percent, as inequitable.

Mann reiterated Punjab cannot share surplus water with other states, emphasizing the state's increased irrigation demands from upgraded infrastructure. Regarding a blast in Amritsar, he assured swift, lawful action against the perpetrators, maintaining the state's peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)