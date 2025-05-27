Left Menu

Punjab CM Challenges Centre's BBMB Appointments

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the central government over its 'arbitrary' appointments in the Bhakra Beas Management Board. He advocates for BBMB's reconstitution to reflect voting rights according to water share, emphasizing Punjab's critical water needs and denouncing past sharing practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:00 IST
Punjab CM Challenges Centre's BBMB Appointments
Punjab Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday accused the central government of making 'arbitrary' appointments in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), alleging high-handedness. He emphasized that such decisions will not be tolerated.

Mann expressed disappointment over the appointment of a senior Haryana officer to BBMB (Irrigation), arguing state officers are sidelined. Interacting with the media at a student felicitation event, he called for reconstituting BBMB to reflect voting rights based on water share. Mann cited Punjab's 60 percent share in BBMB, contrasted with Haryana and Rajasthan's combined 40 percent, as inequitable.

Mann reiterated Punjab cannot share surplus water with other states, emphasizing the state's increased irrigation demands from upgraded infrastructure. Regarding a blast in Amritsar, he assured swift, lawful action against the perpetrators, maintaining the state's peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025