Karnataka Cracks Down on Illegal Foreign Residents Amid Safety Initiatives

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced a crackdown on illegally residing foreigners, following a review at the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office.

He stated that data is being collected across police jurisdictions to identify illegal residents, particularly in areas with a high concentration of foreigners.

The government has launched several safety initiatives, including increased police visibility and community engagement programs, to boost Bengaluru's safety and maintain its reputation as a secure city.

