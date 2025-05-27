Left Menu

Karnataka Cracks Down on Illegal Foreign Residents Amid Safety Initiatives

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, has directed police to gather data on foreigners residing illegally. Over 200 individuals engaged in crimes were deported. New initiatives, including enhanced police visibility and safety measures, are underway to ensure a safer Bengaluru, which has been ranked as a safe city by Hyderabad University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:44 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, announced a crackdown on illegally residing foreigners, following a review at the Bengaluru Police Commissioner's office.

He stated that data is being collected across police jurisdictions to identify illegal residents, particularly in areas with a high concentration of foreigners.

The government has launched several safety initiatives, including increased police visibility and community engagement programs, to boost Bengaluru's safety and maintain its reputation as a secure city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

