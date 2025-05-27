Gujarat Man Arrested in International Job Scam at Mumbai Airport
A 29-year-old man from Gujarat was arrested at Mumbai airport for allegedly trafficking two men to Laos with fake job offers. Immigration scrutiny raised suspicions, revealing inconsistencies in their employment claims. Identified as the mastermind, the suspect was accused of orchestrating the scam under the guise of overseas jobs.
A 29-year-old Gujarat resident was detained at Mumbai's international airport for allegedly trafficking two men to Laos under the pretense of lucrative job offers, police reported on Tuesday.
An immigration officer identified suspicions during document checks, uncovering inconsistencies in the men's claims about their expected employment in Southeast Asia.
Labelled as the 'mastermind,' Parthkumar Ajaybhai Chauhan was accused of organizing the scheme, resulting in his arrest. Authorities continue to interrogate the two other involved individuals, further probing into the elaborate job scam.
