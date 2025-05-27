French Parliament Moves Towards Legalizing Assisted Dying

The French lower house has voted in favor of a bill that would legalize assisted dying, bringing France closer to joining its European neighbors in allowing terminally ill individuals to choose death with dignity.

The legislation, expected to pass given popular support, will enable adults suffering from severe or incurable conditions to seek assistance in dying. The bill now moves to the Senate for further debate. President Emmanuel Macron hailed the National Assembly's vote as a 'significant stride.'

Reflecting a broader European trend, the proposed law follows similar movements in the UK and other nations. France's initiative highlights the growing push for legal rights surrounding end-of-life decisions, positioning it among nations advancing this social reform.

