French Parliament Moves Towards Legalizing Assisted Dying

The French lower house passed a bill legalizing assisted dying, allowing terminally ill adults to end their lives with medical assistance. With widespread public support, the bill now heads to the Senate. The legislation reflects a broader movement across Europe to grant the right to die.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The French lower house has voted in favor of a bill that would legalize assisted dying, bringing France closer to joining its European neighbors in allowing terminally ill individuals to choose death with dignity.

The legislation, expected to pass given popular support, will enable adults suffering from severe or incurable conditions to seek assistance in dying. The bill now moves to the Senate for further debate. President Emmanuel Macron hailed the National Assembly's vote as a 'significant stride.'

Reflecting a broader European trend, the proposed law follows similar movements in the UK and other nations. France's initiative highlights the growing push for legal rights surrounding end-of-life decisions, positioning it among nations advancing this social reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

