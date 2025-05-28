Interpol's New Silver Notice: Unveiling Global Asset Tracking

The Interpol has issued the inaugural Silver Notice following India's request, marking a significant development in global efforts to track illicit assets. Shubham Shokeen, a former officer at the French Embassy, is at the center of this operation due to allegations of involvement in a visa fraud scheme, according to officials.

This Silver Notice is part of a pilot initiative by Interpol to monitor the movement of illegal assets worldwide, introduced in January. It allows member countries to seek details on property, vehicles, financial accounts, and businesses connected to criminal conduct such as fraud and drug trafficking, as stated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The CBI confirmed Interpol's issuance of this notice against Shokeen and another individual, highlighting India's active participation as one of the 51 countries in the pilot. Shokeen allegedly used crime proceeds to secure properties in Dubai, while the operation's primary goal is to facilitate further legal actions, including asset recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)