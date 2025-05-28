Trump's Fiery Exchange with Putin Over Ukraine Crisis

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday issued a stern warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of 'playing with fire' by not engaging in ceasefire discussions amid the intensifying conflict in Ukraine. Trump's frustration mounts as Moscow continues its advances in Ukraine despite deadly attacks and faltering truce efforts.

In a bold statement, Trump suggested that his involvement has prevented dire outcomes in Russia, though he abstained from further details. Russian official Dmitry Medvedev dismissed Trump's remarks, pointing out the looming threat of a greater conflict, World War III, in jest via social media.

While Trump refrains from imposing new sanctions on Russia, U.S. officials assert readiness. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy is pressing for heightened military support as Kyiv faces setbacks, including losing four villages in the northeastern Sumy region to Russian forces, amid preparations for potential new Russian offensives.

