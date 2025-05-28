Uttarakhand Dispels 'Trikal' Liquor Rumors

The Uttarakhand government has firmly addressed circulating rumors about a liquor brand named 'Trikal.'

According to state excise commissioner Harichandra Semwal, the brand is neither approved for manufacture nor registered for sale in Uttarakhand. Instead, it has surfaced elsewhere, sparking misleading online reports.

To counteract this misinformation, the excise department is taking steps to file a cybercrime FIR. Semwal urged the public to dismiss such baseless claims.

