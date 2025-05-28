Uttarakhand Dispels 'Trikal' Liquor Rumors
The Uttarakhand government has clarified that no liquor brand named 'Trikal' is authorized for sale within the state. Excise Commissioner Harichandra Semwal stated that rumors linking this brand to Uttarakhand are false. The government is pursuing legal actions against misleading information circulated online.
The Uttarakhand government has firmly addressed circulating rumors about a liquor brand named 'Trikal.'
According to state excise commissioner Harichandra Semwal, the brand is neither approved for manufacture nor registered for sale in Uttarakhand. Instead, it has surfaced elsewhere, sparking misleading online reports.
To counteract this misinformation, the excise department is taking steps to file a cybercrime FIR. Semwal urged the public to dismiss such baseless claims.
