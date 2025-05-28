Left Menu

Supreme Court Faces Trump Administration's Controversial Deportation Appeal

The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to intervene after a judge halted deportations to South Sudan, claiming a violation of court orders. Judge Brian Murphy criticized the administration's actions and emphasized past attempts to cooperate with minimal oversight, hinting at manufactured chaos by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:56 IST
The Trump administration has approached the Supreme Court to pause a judge's ruling that allows migrants to contest deportations to South Sudan. This emergency appeal follows a court finding against a deportation flight carrying migrants, labeled as a breach of protocol.

Federal Judge Brian Murphy accused the White House of disregarding orders, pointing towards the manufactured chaos. He stressed the importance of giving migrants a fair chance to object before risking their safety in deportations.

Murphy highlighted the administration's vague approach, suggesting evasion of clarity. The ongoing legal battle sees immigration advocates striving to ensure due process for migrants facing deportation to potentially dangerous countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

