U.S. Spares Death Penalty for 'El Chapo' Son in High-Profile Drug Case

In a significant move, U.S. prosecutors announced they would not pursue the death penalty for Joaquin Guzman Lopez, the son of the infamous Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo,' if he's convicted on drug trafficking charges.

Guzman Lopez, indicted in 2023 with his brothers for leading the Sinaloa Cartel, has pleaded not guilty, with his legal representation expressing satisfaction at the prosecutors' decision.

His brother, Ovidio Guzman, is expected to plead guilty to similar charges. The case, unfolding in Chicago, includes high-profile operations, such as Guzman Lopez's 2024 New Mexico arrest alongside alleged cartel co-founder Ismael Zambada.