Judge in Maradona's Homicide Trial Steps Down Amid Scandal
In the ongoing trial of Diego Maradona's medical team for negligent homicide, Judge Julieta Makintach resigns amidst accusations of ethical breaches. Her decision comes after being featured in a documentary, raising questions about the future direction of the trial proceedings.
In a dramatic turn of events, one of the judges presiding over the Diego Maradona homicide trial in Argentina has resigned amid allegations of ethical misconduct. Judge Julieta Makintach's sudden departure from the case has cast uncertainty over the trial's outcome.
Makintach stood down after video footage surfaced showing her apparently participating in a documentary interview within the Buenos Aires courthouse — a violation of court protocol prohibiting judges from engaging in media appearances mid-trial.
This development raises significant questions about the integrity and future trajectory of the high-profile case, as prosecutors charge Maradona's medical team with negligent homicide following his death in 2020.
ALSO READ
Entertainment Industry Trials: Diddy Faces Jury, Cannes Celebrates Stars
Supreme Court Faces Unprecedented Trial Over Trump's Birthright Citizenship Policy
Kim Kardashian Faces 'Grandpa Gang' in Paris Robbery Trial
The Trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs: Cassie's Testimony and the Allegations of Abuse
Cassie vs. Combs: Inside the Hip-Hop Mogul's Sex Trafficking Trial