Judge in Maradona's Homicide Trial Steps Down Amid Scandal

In the ongoing trial of Diego Maradona's medical team for negligent homicide, Judge Julieta Makintach resigns amidst accusations of ethical breaches. Her decision comes after being featured in a documentary, raising questions about the future direction of the trial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 05:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 05:22 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, one of the judges presiding over the Diego Maradona homicide trial in Argentina has resigned amid allegations of ethical misconduct. Judge Julieta Makintach's sudden departure from the case has cast uncertainty over the trial's outcome.

Makintach stood down after video footage surfaced showing her apparently participating in a documentary interview within the Buenos Aires courthouse — a violation of court protocol prohibiting judges from engaging in media appearances mid-trial.

This development raises significant questions about the integrity and future trajectory of the high-profile case, as prosecutors charge Maradona's medical team with negligent homicide following his death in 2020.

