Tracing Global Ties: Interpol's First Silver Notice and India's Mission Against Visa Fraud

Interpol has issued its inaugural Silver notice at India's behest to track global assets associated with Shubham Shokeen, a former official at the French Embassy, wanted for visa fraud, according to officials.

This Silver notice, a new tool introduced by Interpol, aims to trace the movement of illicit assets globally. It marks part of a pilot project in which India is one of 51 participating countries.

Alongside the issuance of Silver notices, Interpol offers nine other types of color-coded notices, each serving distinct purposes. Silver notices, in particular, target information related to illicitly acquired assets such as properties, financial accounts, and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)