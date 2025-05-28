Left Menu

Tracing Global Ties: Interpol's First Silver Notice and India's Mission Against Visa Fraud

Interpol has issued its first Silver notice upon India's request to track global assets linked to Shubham Shokeen, a former French Embassy officer, accused of visa fraud. The Silver notice is part of a pilot to monitor illicit asset movements worldwide. India is actively participating in this project.

New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 08:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Interpol has issued its inaugural Silver notice at India's behest to track global assets associated with Shubham Shokeen, a former official at the French Embassy, wanted for visa fraud, according to officials.

This Silver notice, a new tool introduced by Interpol, aims to trace the movement of illicit assets globally. It marks part of a pilot project in which India is one of 51 participating countries.

Alongside the issuance of Silver notices, Interpol offers nine other types of color-coded notices, each serving distinct purposes. Silver notices, in particular, target information related to illicitly acquired assets such as properties, financial accounts, and businesses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

