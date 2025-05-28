Tracing Global Ties: Interpol's First Silver Notice and India's Mission Against Visa Fraud
Interpol has issued its first Silver notice upon India's request to track global assets linked to Shubham Shokeen, a former French Embassy officer, accused of visa fraud. The Silver notice is part of a pilot to monitor illicit asset movements worldwide. India is actively participating in this project.
Interpol has issued its inaugural Silver notice at India's behest to track global assets associated with Shubham Shokeen, a former official at the French Embassy, wanted for visa fraud, according to officials.
This Silver notice, a new tool introduced by Interpol, aims to trace the movement of illicit assets globally. It marks part of a pilot project in which India is one of 51 participating countries.
Alongside the issuance of Silver notices, Interpol offers nine other types of color-coded notices, each serving distinct purposes. Silver notices, in particular, target information related to illicitly acquired assets such as properties, financial accounts, and businesses.
