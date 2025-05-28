Massive Bureaucratic Overhaul in Jharkhand: Key IPS Officers Transferred
The Jharkhand government has implemented a significant reshuffle of its police top brass, reassigning 48 IPS officers across 14 districts. Notably, IG Operations Amol V Homkar becomes IG Railways, and ADG Priya Dubey gains extra responsibility for modernization training. Changes include several SP and SSP appointments across strategic areas.
The Jharkhand government has announced a sweeping bureaucratic change, moving 48 IPS officers in a strategic shuffle for the state's law enforcement. These changes include key positions in 14 districts, as stated in an official notification.
Highlights of the reshuffle involve Amol V Homkar, previously IG Operations, now appointed as IG Railways. Additionally, ADG Priya Dubey has gained expanded responsibilities, embracing the role of ADG Modernisation cum Training. Other notable transfers include Special Branch IG Prabhat Kumar's new role overseeing IG JAP.
Some district-specific moves include alterations in the leadership of Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, and other significant locations. This comes alongside Monday's appointments of new deputy commissioners in 20 districts, signaling broader administrative changes.
