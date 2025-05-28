Left Menu

United Front: France and India's Joint Stand Against Terrorism

France has affirmed its support for India's stance against terrorism originating from Pakistan. During a delegation visit, French senators agreed on the need for a unified democratic response. The visit strengthened the India-France partnership, highlighting mutual concerns about global terrorism and forthcoming diplomatic engagements in Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 09:31 IST
United Front: France and India's Joint Stand Against Terrorism
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

In a strong show of solidarity, France has reaffirmed its commitment to standing with India against terrorism that stems from Pakistan. This was highlighted during the recent Paris visit of a nine-member Indian all-party delegation, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. The visit aimed to bolster support against terrorism amid shared security concerns.

The delegation met with representatives from the India-France Friendship Group in the French Senate, led by Vice-President Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio. The engagement emphasized the need for a unified voice among democratic nations in combating terrorism. 'We are together with India in the fight against terrorism,' Prasad relayed the sentiment shared by the Senators.

The visit underscored the enduring partnership between India and France, deemed crucial for future collaborations. As diplomatic efforts continue, the delegation is set to engage with international communities across Europe to address global terrorism concerns, highlighting recent attacks, like the April 22 Pahalgam incident, that stress the imperative of a united international response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025