United Front: France and India's Joint Stand Against Terrorism

In a strong show of solidarity, France has reaffirmed its commitment to standing with India against terrorism that stems from Pakistan. This was highlighted during the recent Paris visit of a nine-member Indian all-party delegation, led by BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad. The visit aimed to bolster support against terrorism amid shared security concerns.

The delegation met with representatives from the India-France Friendship Group in the French Senate, led by Vice-President Jacqueline Eustache-Brinio. The engagement emphasized the need for a unified voice among democratic nations in combating terrorism. 'We are together with India in the fight against terrorism,' Prasad relayed the sentiment shared by the Senators.

The visit underscored the enduring partnership between India and France, deemed crucial for future collaborations. As diplomatic efforts continue, the delegation is set to engage with international communities across Europe to address global terrorism concerns, highlighting recent attacks, like the April 22 Pahalgam incident, that stress the imperative of a united international response.

