Dramatic Midnight Arrests: Police Foil Suspicious Motorists’ Escape
Two individuals were apprehended after attempting to evade police during routine checks. Both have charges of attempted murder against them. In two separate incidents, the suspects fired at police but were wounded in return fire and are now hospitalized. One suspect in each scenario managed to escape.
In a dramatic turn of events Wednesday morning, police successfully apprehended two individuals in separate incidents after they attempted to flee during routine checks. Both suspects are implicated in attempts to murder, officials stated.
At Jagannath Tiraha, a police team signaled three suspicious motorcycle riders to stop, but they sped off. The Additional Superintendent of Police, Kripa Shankar, reported that upon being surrounded, the riders opened fire, prompting police to retaliate. One rider, Ravi Prakash Pandey, was shot in the leg, while two accomplices managed to escape.
In another encounter near Maldepur Tiraha, two motorcyclists were asked to halt for checks but tried to escape. Surrounded near Green Field, they opened fire. Police responded, injuring Mukesh Kumar Singh, known by multiple aliases. Both injured suspects are receiving treatment, while their cases of attempted murder remain under scrutiny.
