Guilty Verdict in Anna University Assault Case Strikes Political Chord

The Mahila Court has reached a verdict on the Anna University sexual assault case, finding the accused, Gnanasekaran, guilty of all charges. This pivotal decision follows a high-profile incident that captured statewide attention in December 2024.

The prosecution successfully argued its case, securing a conviction that stands as a testament to thorough legal efforts. The judgment brings temporary closure pending the formal sentencing set for June 2.

This case has ignited political debate, particularly regarding allegations of Gnanasekaran's ties to Tamil Nadu's ruling party, DMK. Despite assertions from Chief Minister M K Stalin that Gnanasekaran is merely a supporter, the association has fueled public and political intrigue.

